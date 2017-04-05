$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Butternut Squash Noodles With Brown Butter And Sage

April 5, 2017 7:40 AM By Leia

Sounds fancy, I promise you can do this though. Nothing worse than watching one of those cooking shows and seeing something that looks SO delicious, but you’re pretty sure you couldn’t do that at home unless you were a professional chef!

Fear not friends, this recipe only SOUNDS fancy, its really super easy! Stop and Shop sells the squash all noodle cut ahead of time so you don’t have to worry about that part! Check out the recipe and try it for yourself!

INGREDIENTS:: 

2 (16 oz) packages of butternut squash noodles (if you have a veggie noodler at home already just grab a whole squash and get to it!)

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick)

8 fresh sage leaves (this is one ingredient that is best if its fresh, you can find small packages just right for this right in the produce section!)

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS:: 

Preheat the oven to 350. Arrange noodles on a large baking sheet and toss with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and bake for 10 min or until just al dente.

Meanwhile, dice the butter into large chunks and melt over low heat in a heavy bottom skillet, whisking constantly, about 8 minutes. The butter will foam and go from lemon yellow to a golden brown with brown specks. Add the sage and turn off the heat. Let sit in skillet about 1 minute.

Remove noodles from oven and toss gently into the butter sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide among 4 bowls and finish with parmesan cheese.

 

