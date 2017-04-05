$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Barry Manilow Admits Something That Will Shock Hardly Anyone

April 5, 2017 4:03 PM By Chuck Taylor

He’s gay! It’s true. While some may find it hard to believe that there was any doubt, at 73-years-old, the singer made it official today. Adding to that, he’s been in a relationship with the same person for 39 years; his manager Garry Kief, to whom Manilow has been married since 2014.

“I’m so private. I always have been. I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” said the singer of such hits as Copacabana, Mandy, & I Write The Songs.

He says keeping his sexual orientation a secret caused him stress and anxiety and for many years he remained fearful of the public reaction.

“When I met Garry, that was even more of a reason to keep my life private,” said Manilow, who has long been known for guarding his private life. But he now believes his fears may have been unwarranted.

“When [the fans] found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful – strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

Manilow has been with his Kief, who is also President of Barry Manilow Productions, since the couple met in 1978. He said of their meeting: “I knew that this was it. I was one of the lucky ones. I was pretty lonely before that.”

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day! 2 Local Winners So Far!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live