Barry Manilow Admits Something That Will Shock Hardly Anyone

He’s gay! It’s true. While some may find it hard to believe that there was any doubt, at 73-years-old, the singer made it official today. Adding to that, he’s been in a relationship with the same person for 39 years; his manager Garry Kief, to whom Manilow has been married since 2014.

“I’m so private. I always have been. I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” said the singer of such hits as Copacabana, Mandy, & I Write The Songs.

He says keeping his sexual orientation a secret caused him stress and anxiety and for many years he remained fearful of the public reaction.

“When I met Garry, that was even more of a reason to keep my life private,” said Manilow, who has long been known for guarding his private life. But he now believes his fears may have been unwarranted.

“When [the fans] found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful – strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

Manilow has been with his Kief, who is also President of Barry Manilow Productions, since the couple met in 1978. He said of their meeting: “I knew that this was it. I was one of the lucky ones. I was pretty lonely before that.”