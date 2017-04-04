$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Try It Tuesday: Hip Peas

April 4, 2017 7:37 AM By Mary Scanlon

Hip-Peas creator Stephanie scoured the shelves and opted for products with the safest ingredients possible. When it came to natural hair care, however, she was not only frustrated by the limited choices for children, but was also disheartened that most were terribly ineffective.

So she made her own. It helps that she had a bachelor’s in biomedical science, a master’s in health care administration, and “street knowledge” as a conscious mom.

She created HIP-PEAS with  safe and natural ingredients that also happens to work miracles!  (and they smell good too!)

and the best part…because so many kids around the world have more to worry about than the products they use HIP-PEAS pledges 10% of all profits to charities that help.

They proudly support:
www.compassion.com
www.water.cc

How awesome is that?!?!?!?

Check out the podcast below!

 

