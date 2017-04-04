The 5 Best Essential Oils To Keep Bugs Away

As the weather warms up, and you’re spending more time outdoors, you will likely be encountering more pests. And if you want to keep the flies, ticks, mosquitoes, and others away, here are the 5 best essential oils to keep the bugs away, and limit the chemicals you’re exposed to:

Lavender – Lavender essential oils is a sweet-smelling tick deterrent. You’ll love the smell, but bugs will hate it! It can help deter mosquitoes, flies and other unwanted insects. Pennyroyal – Pennyroyal is a member of the mint family. This essential oil is toxic to insects and which makes it an effective natural insect repellent! Lemongrass – Lemongrass oil comes from the tropical lemongrass plant known as Cymbopogon citrates. It has a bright citrus scent and works as a natural flea and tick repellent. It can be sprayed directly on the skin to help ward off bugs. Eucalyptus – Eucalyptus oil can be used alone or in combination with citronella oil for an all-purpose bug deterrent. A study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that eucalyptus extract has the ability to reduce tick bites and infections. Lemon – Lemon essential oil contains a compound known as limolene. This compound is considered to be especially effective against fleas and other bugs. Use it in a diluted form before spraying it onto your clothes or skin.