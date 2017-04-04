Telling The Stories Behind The Romance

Lots of brand new callers to the PillowTalk love lines on Tuesday night.

Ruth and Angel from Springfield have been married for 28 years although Angel sounds young at heart when you take his call. They have known each other since they were 13 in Puerto Rico. Angel and Ruth were in the same class but he told me he never had the courage to show his love for Ruth in public. He had to slip her a note in class to ask her if she would be his girl. She said, “Yes” and they have been together ever since. He wanted me to choose a romantic song. You can’t go wrong with one of the most romantic songs of all time.

Angel wanted Ruth to know that he loves her very much. Ruth is the love of his life. Angel is so happy to have Ruth in his life. He promises to love Ruth forever until the day he dies.

It was a workplace romance for Denny and Wendy of Cromwell. They have been together for about a year and a half and Wendy couldn’t be happier about the way things are going. She says that the last year and a half has been wonderful and she would love to spend the rest of her life with him. A song by Bruno Mars was the perfect pick.

Orin and Candice of Middletown will mark their 4th wedding anniversary very soon. A lot of good things are happening for them as they are looking for a new house together. Orin loves Candice very much and looks forward to sharing all the good things to come. Adele’s version of a Bob Dylan song sums up the rest of Orin’s feelings for Candice.