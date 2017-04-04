$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Italian Herb Sauce

April 4, 2017 7:40 AM By Leia

Closest thing I can compare this one to is a nice pesto. This sauce is super easy to make and you can keep it in the fridge for a while to use on chicken or even to marinate your favorite veggies in!

Most of the ingredients you probably have at home to begin with. So don’t spend money on expensive marinades when you can wow your company with this one you made from scratch! Check out the recipe!

INGREDIENTS:: 

2 Lemons

1/2 cup Olive Oil

2 cups parsley

1 cup basil

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper (if you’re anything like me and you’ve only got plain old pepper in the cabinet, go for it!)

DIRECTIONS::

Zest 1 lemon into a large mixing bowl, juice both lemons and add juice and olive oil to the zest. Roughly chop the herbs. Add the rest of the ingredients to the bowl. Use a hand blender to puree until smooth. Store in a glass container in the fridge until ready to use.

