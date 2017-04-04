$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Knocking Out Cancer And Getting Fit

April 4, 2017 10:34 AM

m.e.l.t. Fitness Studio is hosting a  boxing fitness charity workout to support Connecticut cancer patients and their families through Connecticut Sports Foundation. Come on  out this Sunday, April 9th, get a great work out in, at all levels of fitness and enjoy awesome music while I  d.j. the event! It’s happening at the  m.e.l.t. Fitness Studio  40 Sandra drive, suite 7-8  South Windsor and you have  two 60 minute boxing workouts  2 choose from at 9:00 am and 11:00 am, then boxing  instructions from 10:10-10:50 am. TRUST ME: I am not a boxer either but when they told me about the great cause and the fact that you can burn 1,000 calories in an hour and have fun learning I was in! m.e.l.t. Fitness owner Joe Carabase, says,”Members and guests are asked to donate a minimum of $10 per class. The 60 minute m.e.l.t. boxing fitness workout is for people of all fitness levels – even with no boxing experience! “Even if you’ve never thrown a punch before – no worries! We teach fundamentals at the beginning of our 60 minute fat blasting boxing workout.” To register for this event, go to www.meltworkout.com/boxing.

or call: (860)372-4887.

