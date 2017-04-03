What Veggies To Plant Right Now !

Check below and get started on your gardening with these first to plant in April’s first 2 weeks, courtesy of Garden.com

See when the average dates of the last frost are. Plan to plant your seeds a week or two after that date. Dig the soil to a depth of 12 inches and add compost and slow-release fertilizer. April is still chancy for frost. But it does look like the last frost has come and gone.

Snow peas have edible pods and are tasty raw in salads or lightly cooked in stir fry dishes. If left on the vine the pods will mature and fill with peas. Dig a trench 6 inches deep. Add 3 inches of compost. Cover the compost with 2 inches of garden soil. Plant peas 2 inches apart and cover with the remaining 1 inch of soil. Peas grow to 6 feet tall and will need netting or some other support to cling to and grow upward.

Lettuce includes leaf lettuces like oak leaf, butter crunch and mesclun. They form loose heads as the leaves grow in a circular pattern around the center. Sprinkle the seeds over the soil and cover with 1/8 inch of soil.

Leafy Greens

Some leafy greens like kale and chard are tolerant of a light frost so they’re good to plant in April. Choose a sunny location for faster growth in spring. Plant leafy greens the same as you would plant lettuce.

Root Vegetables

Plant carrots, beets, rutabagas and parsnips in April. They require a long, cool season to mature to their full size. Harvest root vegetables at any time they’re big enough to eat. Carrots as tiny as an inch long are edible and are sweeter than when fully mature. Plant in rows and thin to an inch apart for carrots and 2 to 3 inches apart for the other root vegetables.