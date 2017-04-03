$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY Is On! Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Read More

Smiling, Visiting, Leaving, Loving

April 3, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

The smile in Rosalee’ voice in Waterbury tells me that she is really happy to be with Milton. She wanted me to find a song because she loves him so. She wants to thank him for “three amazing years”. She says that she hopes things keep going the way they are and that she will always love Milton, no matter what. The song we found was Christina Perri’s beautiful love song.

Keith and Rebecca of Middletown are moving to North Carolina with great anticipation. Before they leave, Rebecca wants Keith to know that she loves him with her heart and soul and she can’t wait to start their lives over again. Rebecca wanted to hear Pink with Nate Ruess.

On the other hand, Isabelle was visiting Hartford from Zeeland, MI. and called to let Denise know that she loves her. She requested a great song by Celine Dion.

Jean in Granby called really late to be sure to get her dedication in. She wanted to let Robert know that she loves him and that he is her forever love. Shania Twain sings the perfect song to match the message.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

The $250K Workday Payday is on! Your Chance to Win $1,000 Ten Times a Day!Listen every hour 9:05 to 6:05 for the cash code word. Text it for your chance to win $1,000! Click here for details!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live