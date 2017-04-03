Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Roasted Purple, White, and Green Asparagus

Its getting a little warmer every day, and you know what that means, time to start thinking GREEN! This week’s Savory Magazine is full of fresh ideas that are fun and fancy enough to wow a crowd, and easy enough for us regular folks to try right at home!

Now for me asparagus is one of the FIRST things I think of when I’m reaching for a green vegetable (next to the old stand by broccoli of course!) and I always think of asparagus as being green. If you look closely though you might notice that there a few different types of this vegetable, and they are not all green! Check out today’s recipe of the day!

INGREDIENTS:

3 (12oz) packages of multi color asparagus (ask an associate in the produce section if you’re not sure where to find this!)

2 tbsp olive oil

2 lemons

DIRECTIONS::

Preheat oven to 400 F, Trim or peel woody ends from asparagus and toss with olive oil. Zest the lemons into a bowl, reserving some zest for garnish.

Juice 1 lemon and slice the remaining lemon into wheels. Toss asparagus with the zest and juice

Season with salt and pepper (go easy with these, this recipe needs very little spice as its very flavorful on its own!)

Arrange asparagus on a baking sheet and top with sliced lemon. Roast for 25 minutes or until slightly charred and tender. Garnish with reserved lemon zest just before serving!