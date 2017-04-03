Niall Horan WRCH Featured Artist

This Town by Niall Horan is getting close to the top 10 on the Mediabase 24/7 music list. It’s Niall’s first solo effort after being part of the band One Direction. He grew up in Mullingar Ireland and played guitar for the band. He is a pretty talented song writer and has co-written lots of their songs like, Taken, Same Mistakes, Summer Love and Story Of My Life just to name a few. The band got a push from Simon Cowell and picked up a 2 million pound record deal. Born September 13th, 1993, here is a look at is BIO. Here is the video of his song climbing up the AC Charts.