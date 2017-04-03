$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting at 9:05AM! Read More

Niall Horan WRCH Featured Artist

April 3, 2017 6:00 AM By Allan Camp

This Town by Niall Horan is getting close to the top 10 on the Mediabase 24/7 music list.  It’s Niall’s first solo effort after being part of the band One Direction.  He grew up in Mullingar Ireland and played guitar for the band.  He is a pretty talented song writer and has co-written lots of their songs like, Taken, Same Mistakes, Summer Love and Story Of My Life just to name a few.  The band got a push from Simon Cowell and picked up a 2 million pound record deal. Born September 13th, 1993, here is a look at is BIO.  Here is the video of his song climbing up the AC Charts.rch logo opacity 425z284 Niall Horan WRCH Featured Artist

