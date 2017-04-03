$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

$250K Workday Payday– Your Chance To Win Cash Ten Times A Day!

April 3, 2017 12:01 AM

The $250K Workday Payday presented by Lite 100.5 WRCH and Vein Centers of Connecticut is back!  Get all the details on how you can enter to win $1,000 cash every weekday, TEN times a day!

The Workday Payday, a CBS multi-city contest is back, giving you TEN chances a day each weekday to win $1,000!!!  There’s still no more busy signals, and now you have two ways to win!!

Listen for the “Cash Code Word” each weekday during every hour from 9:05am to 6:05pm.  When you hear the word, text it to 80787, or Enter it HERE for your chance to win. Ten times each weekday, you’ll have the chance to win $1,000 cash!  The CBS Nationwide Contest runs weekdays Monday through Friday so tune in at the times below for your chance to win!

CLICK HERE FOR AN ALTERNATE WAY TO ENTER TO WIN ONLINE!

[About the Entry Form: You will be asked to provide 3 Codes, A Short Code, which is provided (80787); A Contest Keyword, which is that hour’s Cash Code Word; And Security Code which is asking for the spam word visible inside the box.]

CONTEST TIMES (MONDAY TO FRIDAY) TO LISTEN FOR THE CODE-WORD

April 3rd – May 5th / Eastern Time Zone:

9:05am

10:05am

11:05am

12:05pm

1:05pm

2:05pm

3:05pm

4:05pm

5:05pm

6:05pm

Click Here for Official Contest Rules

Presented by Vein Centers of Connecticut

Presented by Vein Centers of Connecticut

