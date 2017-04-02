New Season, New Food. Ballparks Are Stepping Up Their Game!

If you’re a baseball fan you’ve probably been to a stadium or two in your time. Or maybe you’re just married to a fan, or best friends with one. If you happen to fall into the latter category, as I do, you know that sometimes if you’re not as interested in sports as the people you’re there with, the food can make ALL the difference!

I know when I go to Yankee Stadium that I’ve gotta have those garlic fries, and this year stadiums all over the country are really kicking things into high gear with their food options. Its enough to make just about anyone buy a ticket just to try some of this stuff! I’ve listed a few of the standouts for this year so far. Check out the list!

Fenway Park (Boston, MA) – Click here

Citi Field (Queens, NY) – Click here

Great American Ballpark (Cincinnati, OH) – Click here

Coco Field (Buffalo, NY) – Click here

Kaufman Stadium (Kansas City, MO) – Click here