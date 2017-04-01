$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

Casserole For A Rainy Day: Chicken Bacon Ranch Tot Bake

April 1, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

Its cold and rainy for a good part of the weekend. This is that part of the year where winter tries to hang on before giving way to spring, and it won’t give up without a fight. It also tends to mark the end of what I like to call “casserole season”. This weekend is a great time to get one more awesome comfort bake in before things warm up for a while.

This casserole is also super easy to make, and there aren’t many tastes it won’t appeal to! Feed a crowd, make the littles happy, you can’t lose! Click here for the recipe! 

