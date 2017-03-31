Weekend According to Mike March 31st – April 2nd

MUSIC:

One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works is tonight at 8:00 at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts at UConn in Storrs. Mike Stacy had the chance to interview Gary Mullen on the road this week. CLICK HERE to listen to the interview! Tickets $34-$40. 860-486-4226 or http://www.jorgenen.uconn.edu

Jordan Smith season nine winner from the Voice performs Saturday 8pm at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $30. 800-200-2282 or http://www.foxwoods.com

Bon Jovi is back at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets $125 & $195. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

Poco plays Infinity Hall Norfolk Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $49-$69. www.infinityhall.org or 866-666-6306

Smooth Jazz group Fourplay comes to the Lyman Center at Southern CT State University in New Haven Friday 8pm. Tickets $40. 203-346-2000 or http://www.southernct.edu/lyman

THEATER:

“Next To Normal” the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play comes to Theaterworks in Hartford now through April 30th. Tickets $60-$75. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Stop/Time Dance Theater presents Rockin’ the Forest” at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford running till April 9th. Tickets $25-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“Life Could Be a Dream” follows the story of the Crooning Crabcakes as they try to make it big. It runs through May 6th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“Jesus Christ Superstar” takes the stage at the Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury now through April 23rd. Tickets $25-$52. 203-757-4676 or http://www.sevenangelstheatre.org

“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” plays Hartford Stage through April 23rd. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

EVENT:

Elizabeth Park boasts bulbs galore including tulips, daffodils, pansies, hyacinths and more! Plants go on sale beginning Saturday, April 1st… BYOB (boxes) www.elizabethparkct.org

CT GamerCon is Saturday 10am to 10pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at Mohegan Sun Convention Center. Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering, Video Games, Cosplay, Anime and more! $15 per day. 8 and under are free. www.ctgamercon.com

It’s out of this world… it’s NASA Space Day at the Connecticut Science Center Saturday 11am to 3pm. See a real space suit, taste Astronaut Ice Cream, take a photo with an Alien and enjoy Galactic Arts and Crafts. General Admission to Science Center required. 860-724-3623 or http://www.ctsciencecenter.org

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate at XL Center Friday at 7:15pm their opponent is the Hershey Bears with $1 hot dogs and $2 beers. Tickets $10 – $47. 860-762-6451 or http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Indoor Lacrosse action Sunday at 1pm as the New England Black Wolves face the Toronto Rock at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15-$50. www.blackwolves.com

Check out the 23rd Annual CT Spring Home Show Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the XL Center in Hartford. Admission is $10. www.jenksproductions.com

Like Fishing? Don’t miss the 2017 Northeast Fishing and Hunting Show Friday noon to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the CT Convention Center. *Cash Only Admission!!!* Adults $12, Children 5 to 12 $4, Under 5 are Free. Veterans Appreciation Day Special Saturday – first 200 U.S. Veterans or Active Service Members are FREE with valid ID. 860-844-8461 or http://www.fishingandhuntingshow.com

The CT Trolley Museum in East Windsor opens this weekend with a celebration! Enjoy live music, beer, wine, and cocktail sampling, plus free Kid IDs and roaming Star Wars characters. $12 Adults, $11 SEniors, Children 4-12 $10, 3-under $3. 860-627-6540 or http://www.ct-trolley.org

There is a Paint Night Fundraiser Sunday 2-3:30pm (Melting Winter Tree) and 5-6:30pm (Beach) at the Wolcott Grange, 313 Boundline Road, Wolcott. $25 per session. Refreshments will be sold. BYOB. Email for tickets at kmowad25@aol.com

The Yankee Pole Cat Insulator Club hosts it’s annual Antique Insulator, Bottle and Collectibles Show Sunday 8am to 2pm at the American Legion Post #80, 566 Enfield Street (Route 5) Enfield, CT. Admission is FREE. 35+ tables with all sorts of collectibles. 203-261-1190 or rajpolt@earthlink.net

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org