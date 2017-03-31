$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

Flashback Friday: 1981 – President Reagan Is Shot

March 31, 2017 3:10 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was March 30, 1981 that President Ronald Reagan and his press secretary James Brady, as well as a secret service agent and Washington, D.C. police officer were all shot by David Hinckley as the president walked out of the Washington Hilton Hotel to his limousine.

Later that night, Indiana University defeated University of North Carolina 63-50 to win basketball’s college championship after the NCAA elected not to postpone the game.

The Academy Awards were scheduled to be held that night, but they were rescheduled to the next day. Johnny Carson hosted from Los Angeles. The Best Picture Oscar went to Ordinary People. Sissy Spacek won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter, and the Best Actor Oscar went to Robert DeNiro as Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for March 28, 1981:

#5 – Don McLean – Crying

#4 – REO Speedwagon – Keep On Loving You

#3 – Styx – The Best Of Times

#2 – John Lennon – Woman

#1 – Blondie – Rapture

 

