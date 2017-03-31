Ahi Tuna Sushi Bowl Quick Dish and De-Lish!

I cannot wait to make this this Sunday, and then probably be obsessed over it and eat it for a week straight! Recipe courtesy of Paleomg and you can also make a Crispy Orange Chicken Bowl too. Here’s the link to the site:

Ingredients:

½ cup coconut aminos

2 tablespoons sriracha

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar (or coconut vinegar for strict paleo)

pinch of salt

1 tuna steak or sushi grade tuna (I used a tuna steak for this)

2 tablespoons high heat avocado oil

1 batch cauliflower rice

1 cucumber, diced

1 avocado, diced

green onions, sliced

pickled ginger

pinch of black sesame seeds

pinch of white sesame seeds

Instructions:

1.Whisk together the coconut aminos, sriracha, sesame oil, vinegar and salt. Reserve ½ the mixture and set aside. Place tuna steak in a shallow dish then pour the other ½ of the mixture on top. Cover and set in the fridge to marinate for 3 or more hours, turning to tuna half way through.

2.Once the tuna is done marinating, make the cauliflower rice and set to the side to keep warm while you finish the rest of the bowl.

3.Place a medium stainless steel pan over medium high heat and add the avocado oil. Once pan is super hot, place the marinated tuna steak in the pan and sear on both sides for 1 minute. Remove from pan after the 2 minutes and place on a cutting board to rest for 5-10 minutes.

4.While the tuna steak rests, dice the cucumber and avocado and begin to build the bowls.

5.Thinly slice the tuna steak against the grain and top on your rice bowl. Garnish with green onions, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds and use the ½ reserved marinade to splash on top of your tuna bowls!