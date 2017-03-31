A Stress Free PillowTalk Night Helps Southern New England Weather The Storm

Happy Birthday to Henry of Berlin…It’s a big one on Monday. Listeners just chillin’ among the Friday night PillowTalk highlights:

Henry of Berlin will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Monday. Andre of Berlin works for Henry and has for quite some time. He wanted to celebrate the special occasion by sending his “boss” best wishes. Andre asked that I choose it. We chose Humble And Kind by Tim McGraw.

A very nice lady from Hartford by the name of Josephine called me and really was in the mood for The Power Of Love by Celine Dion after a long week. Thanks for turning to the source to relax and recharge.

A favorite song by Journey was the one that Elizabeth from New Britain needed to ease her mind after a busy week. PillowTalk is glad to help you relax. Lights brings back special memories for me having gone back stage when Journey and Ted Nugent played the Hartford Civic Center in 1978. Their album Infinity was just out and Journey was a struggling up and coming band on their way to mega stardom. It was quite evident then that it was not a question of if, but when. After listening to Steve Perry’s voice and Neal Schon’s guitar in concert, it was quite clear that “when”was going to be very soon. Back then, it was one of those songs you had heard on the radio a few times and couldn’t wait to hear them play it live. Great song written all over it.