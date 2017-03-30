Tips To Keep Your Home Smelling Great

There are many simple ways to make your home smell amazing that don’t include hours of steam cleaning all of your furniture.
- MAKE YOUR OWN DEODORIZING SPRAY – Domestic CEO Amanda Thomas has a super easy recipe for making your own home deodorizing spray. All you need is one tablespoon baking soda, two to three drops of your favorite essential oil (lavender, lemon, orange, cinnamon, peppermint — whatever you prefer!), and distilled water. Mix the baking soda and the essential oil, add it to a 12-ounce spray bottle, add the distilled water and then shake the mixture well. Then it’s ready to use on that smelly sofa or your cat’s favorite sunbathing spot.
- MAKE A STOVE SIMMER POT – Interior designer Rhobin DelaCruz got this tip from her mom. All you need to do is simmer water in a small saucepan and add citrus slices and herbs like lavender or mint. The scent will evaporate with the water and move throughout your home.
- REFRESH YOUR CARPETS – This is another tip from Thomas. She suggests mixing one cup of baking soda with one tablespoon of ground cinnamon. After mixing the ingredients well, add them to a shaker container like a clean Parmesan cheese container. Sprinkle the mixture liberally on your carpets and then let it stand for 30 minutes to one hour. Vacuum your carpets as you usually would, and it will smell like you just cooked a delicious fall dessert.
- CLEAN YOUR GARBAGE DISPOSAL – Drop a dollop of lemon-scented soap down the drain, run the water and then turn the disposal on. You can even use lemon or lime rinds, according to Good Housekeeping. If the smell still persists, pour one-half cup of baking soda down the drain while running warm water.
- PLACE AIR FRESHENERS OVER YOUR VENTS – Put a couple of car deodorizers (Good Housekeeping suggests the ones from Glade or Febreze) on the metal slats of air vents in your home. As the air blows through, the scent of the deodorizer will blow throughout your home.