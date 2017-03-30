The Price of an Allowance

Let me start this by saying , I NEVER got an allowance. I just did my chores or what I was asked to do.

My Mother paid me with a roof over my head, clothes on my back and food to eat. lol Things were ALL business as a kid in my house in the 80’s

I digress.

I found this survey. It looked at how much we pay our kids for different chores.

69% of parents said they give their kids an allowance, and the average is $5.24 a week.

That’s for kids between 4 and 14.

The average four-year-old rakes in $2.58 a week. If you are 14, it’s $8.32

The most lucrative chore kids can do around the house is clean their bedroom. Parents says that is worth $3.86.

Doing dishes, $2.56 . . .

Vacuuming, $2.42 . . .

Taking out the trash, $1.84 . . .

and helping with laundry, $1.63.

If your kids do any work outside, that is where the good money is found.

The average parent says weeding/gardening is worth $10.66 . . .

raking leaves, $5.47 . . . washing the car, $5.20 . . . and walking the dog, $3.89.

Finally, if you bring home a solid report card $7.83 . . . doing their homework is worth $3.45 (WHAT?!?!?!?!) . . . and just “being good” is worth $2.89.

