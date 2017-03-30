$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

The Price of an Allowance

March 30, 2017 6:56 AM By Mary Scanlon

Let me start this by saying , I NEVER got an allowance. I just did my chores or what I was asked to do.

My Mother paid me with a roof over my head, clothes on my back and food to eat. lol Things were ALL business as a kid in my house in the 80’s

I digress.
I found this survey. It looked at how much we pay our kids for different chores.
69% of parents said they give their kids an allowance, and the average is $5.24 a week.

That’s for kids between 4 and 14.

The average four-year-old rakes in $2.58 a week. If you are 14, it’s $8.32

The most lucrative chore kids can do around the house is clean their bedroom. Parents says that is worth $3.86.
Doing dishes, $2.56 . . .
Vacuuming, $2.42 . . .
Taking out the trash, $1.84 . . .
and helping with laundry, $1.63.

If your kids do any work outside, that is where the good money is found.
The average parent says weeding/gardening is worth $10.66 . . .
raking leaves, $5.47 . . . washing the car, $5.20 . . . and walking the dog, $3.89.

Finally, if you bring home a solid report card $7.83 . . . doing their homework is worth $3.45 (WHAT?!?!?!?!)  . . . and just “being good” is worth $2.89.

Click Here to read the whole story!

More from Mary Scanlon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Starting Monday April 3rd!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live