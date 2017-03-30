New Relationships Blooming On PillowTalk

Sometimes you wonder how people find each other. Patrick is a student at UConn in Storrs ready to graduate at the end of the semester. On the other hand, Rebecca is a student at Eastern Connecticut State University.

They found each other through mutual friends all gathered together at a college party. The conversation just seemed to flow from the very beginning. So, Patrick asked Rebecca out for breakfast. That seemed to go well too. I’d guess you would say they are off to a good start. It’s nice when it happens that way. Patrick needed a song to send a message to Rebecca, one that comes straight from the heart. Patrick says that they are taking it slow and that’s the way they like it right now.

Watch the video to find out what this song means to Elton John.

Miles from Barkhamsted has known Amy from East Windsor for about a month or two. He seems optimistic about what the future may hold. His love message: ” I love our earth tone connection. It’s solid as a rock. He asked me to pick a song. This one came to mind right away.