Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Hearts Don’t Break Around Here’ by Candlelight

By Hayden Wright

Ed Sheeran’s circling the world to promote his new album Divide, and he stopped by the Rolling Stone offices to perform a new track by candlelight. Accompanying himself on guitar, Sheeran performed “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here,” a tender love song. The British singer-songwriter was seated on a stool and gave a simple, authentic performance.

When Sheeran spoke to RS in March, he described how he handles unfavorable reviews from critics.

“I could give a f— about what people think,” he said. “Anytime anyone has a problem with me, I’m just like, ‘My heroes like me. The people I started music for are fans of my music. So why the f— would I care about what anyone else thinks?'”

Watch Sheeran’s acoustic performance here: