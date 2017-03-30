Be a Local Vendor: Avon’s Farmers Market Wants You!

Spring is in the air and according to our very own English Lady, gardener extraordinaire, fresh fruits and veggies are in the picture coming soon! Oh I cannot wait. If you would like to be a part of the The Avon Library Farmers Market There are nine farmers markets this Summer alone! Mondays from July 3, 2017—August 28, 2017, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

You have to fill out an application in order to participate as a vendor and they are due by Saturday, April 1st! You can find out more and actually get the application right here. Click here