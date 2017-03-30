$250K WORKDAY PAYDAY: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 Every Weekday Starting Monday! Read More

Be a Local Vendor: Avon’s Farmers Market Wants You!

March 30, 2017 11:08 AM By Joan Dylan

Spring is in the air and according to our very own English Lady, gardener extraordinaire, fresh fruits and veggies are in the picture coming soon! Oh I cannot wait. If you would like to be a part of the The Avon Library Farmers Market    There are nine farmers markets this Summer alone! Mondays from July 3, 2017—August 28, 2017, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

You have to fill out an application in order to participate as a vendor and they are due by Saturday, April 1st!  You can find out more and actually get the application right here. Click here

 

 

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Starting Monday April 3rd!
Join the Banana Bike Team

Listen Live