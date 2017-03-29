Make-Up For Spring: The Best Line is “IT”

So I am finally getting around to using one of the gift cards I got on Christmas Day! I figured it is time to freshen up the make-up as we “seemingly” go into Spring. I went with the gift card to a big box make up place and knew just where to go for my usual tried and true fav. foundation and line. Truthfully, I was kind of annoyed with the lady that kept trying to tell me how amazing this other line called “it” was. She offered a sample and I was still not fully sold until i got out in the car and saw how this made my skin look! Whaaaa? you put it on like cream and it just makes you perfectly glow and covers everything. Anyhoo I saw the founder on T.V. her name is Jamie Kern Lima and she was a 20 year old TV anchor with a huge red splotch on her face that no matter how hard she tried she just couldn’t cover without looking caked on and older. She quit the anchor chair and came up with this now award wining make up line. and here is her whole story.