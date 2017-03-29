Bobbie’s Best Friend Was A Benefit

Bobbie & Carlos of Torrington will celebrate their one year anniversary as husband and wife coming up in July. They met many years ago when Bobbie was six years old. Bobbie’s best friend at the time was Priscilla. Priscilla is Carlos’ sister.

Bobbie told me when she called in her dedication on the PillowTalk love lines that at the time Carlos always seemed like a brother to her. That was until she watched him grow from a boy into a man. Over time her image of him changed and she was pleased with what she witnessed. They have grown closer over the years.

Bobbie says, ” I love you, Carlos and I want you to know how much I appreciate you.”