Add The Bumble Bee To The Endangered Species List

March 29, 2017 3:19 PM By Chuck Taylor

Once abundant in the grasslands and prairies in 31 states in the East and Midwest, the bumble bee’s population has been decimated by as much as 95 percent by some estimates, and now exists only in isolated pockets in 12 states and the province of Ontario, Canada.

“Listing the rusty patched bumble bee was historic because this is the first bumble bee species, and the first bee found on the continental United States, to ever be listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. This listing is the result of a five-year campaign by environmental groups such as the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), and the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, and based on input from tens of thousands of citizen scientists and private citizens,” according to a report by Forbes.

The bumble bee was added to the endangered species list last week, joining the grizzly bear, gray wolf, northern spotted owl, and some 700 others — the first bee to ever to garner those protections in the continental United States.

