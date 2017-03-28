Try It Tuesday: Black Hole Kitty Litter Mat

March 28, 2017 6:45 AM By Leia

If you’re a cat owner you know the struggles associated with the litter box. There’s the dust from the litter, cleaning the box itself of course, and then there’s cleaning AROUND the box!

How much litter do we waste from what kitty is tracking on their paws? Probably more than you think; and most kitties have a rather picky taste when it comes to the material on the mats under their feet. This mat just might be the answer you’ve been looking for! We decided to bring a couple of these home and see how they worked out in the real world. Allan Camp and Mary Scanlon both tried one and both agreed, these are the real deal! Click here to check out the different styles and sizes and order one for yourself!

