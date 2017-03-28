Tell Me Something Good March 28th, 2017

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

We’ve been hearing about precision medicine, where a doctor uses a patient’s genetic makeup to specially tailor a treatment for each patient. Connecticut is a leader in the development of precision medicine. There’s groundbreaking research being done in Farmington. Find out where…

AND

Where can you try on a space suit, ride a vintage trolley, visit a museum after dark and have breakfast with penguins in the same weekend? Well, Connecticut of course!

There are some truly unique and unusual things to see and do in Connecticut, whether you’re exploring with the family, friends or going solo, or whether you’re into action, adventure, or arts and culture.

Get out of your comfort zone with one – or all four – of these memorable events this weekend.

