Tell Me Something Good March 28th, 2017

March 28, 2017 9:44 AM By Mary Scanlon

 

Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is proudly presented by Vernon Manor

vernon manor 4color logo Tell Me Something Good March 28th, 2017

We’ve been hearing about precision medicine, where a doctor uses a patient’s genetic makeup to specially tailor a treatment for each patient.  Connecticut is a leader in the development of precision medicine. There’s groundbreaking research being done in Farmington.  Find out where…

AND

Where can you try on a space suit, ride a vintage trolley, visit a museum after dark and have breakfast with penguins in the same weekend? Well, Connecticut of course!
There are some truly unique and unusual things to see and do in Connecticut, whether you’re exploring with the family, friends or going solo, or whether you’re into action, adventure, or arts and culture.

Get out of your comfort zone with one – or all four – of these memorable events this weekend.

More from Mary Scanlon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live