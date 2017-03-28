Subway Cars: An Answer To Homelessness?

New York City plans to ax three of its old subway fleets… several hundred cars in total but not if D.C. architect Arthur Cotton Moore has his way. The 81 year old says he wants to save 86 cars from one of the decommissioned fleets. He told HuffPost that the cars are made from optimal materials to withstand harsh weather and would require relatively little fixing up. With homelessness at it’s highest especially in the City, why not make these metro cars into 1 bedroom apartments. Each one is 560 square feet, making a tidy one bedroom and he went on to say, “the metro cars could all be put in one area in the City as a “Metrotopia”. His diagrams look great! I love this story on so many levels: earth friendly? Check, social justice? Check, and the fact that someone who is 81 years old is just hitting his stride with a great idea like this is a big cherry on top!

Click here for the total scoop from Huff Post.

―