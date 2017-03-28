Our Companions Pet of the Week – Harry Potter!

March 28, 2017 6:38 AM By Mike Stacy

Meet 10-month-old Harry – aka Harry Potter! This adorable orange kitty is a total sweetheart. He absolutely adores human attention and loves to be picked up and carried around – he will even sit back on his legs and wave his front paws in the air to ask for snuggles! This goofy, happy, and playful kitty loves interactive games and enjoys playing with jingle balls on the floor. He is a silly cat who will “steal” and hide things around the house and is the very happiest when he is snuggling up to his humans. Harry would prefer a quiet, calm home where he is the only four-legged family member with people who will give him tons of attention and love! For more information about this handsome, lovable guy, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org

