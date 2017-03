Gary Mullen & the Works brings the music of Queen to life Friday night at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs. The show is in the Cabaret with doors opening at 7:00 and the show at 8:00. A Cabaret menu and cash bar will be available. For tickets, visit http://www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or call 860-486-4226.

I had a chance to interview Gary Mullen, the voice behind Freddy Mercury. Listen to the interview below!

Gary Mullen