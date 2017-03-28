It’s Grown Slowly Into Something Great

I’m thrilled to hear from Dani from Enfield. Dani was a first time caller tonight. She is also a very long time listener. She has been listening to PillowTalk since she was a little girl. Her mom got her started on listening to Lite 100.5 WRCH.

Dani is all grown up. She met her husband T.J. when she was 13. T.J. was her ex-boyfriend’s best friend’s brother. They became friends back then and the friendship grew slowly. Things got a little more serious when she and T.J. started dating at 16. T.J. asked her to marry him when she turned 20. They have been married for about 4 years and have a little daughter Aeris.

Dani is very proud to watch T.J. grow into being a wonderful husband and father. She appreciates everything he does and wants to thank him for always being there to support her no matter what, time after time. Dani loves T. J. very much.