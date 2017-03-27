Rooms In Bloom At Hill-Stead This Weekend, April 1-2

March 27, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Step into spring this Saturday and Sunday at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. Back by popular demand after a very successful debut last year, Rooms In Bloom will help you wave goodbye to winter and refresh your senses with color, fragrance and creativity.

I spoke with Hill-Stead Museum curator Melanie Bourbeau about the museum, her role as curator and what visitors can look forward to experiencing this weekend at Rooms In Bloom. Click on the play arrow below to listen to my conversation with her.

The Hill-Stead Museum is located at 35 Mountain Road in Farmington.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Join the Banana Bike Team
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live