Rooms In Bloom At Hill-Stead This Weekend, April 1-2

Step into spring this Saturday and Sunday at the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington. Back by popular demand after a very successful debut last year, Rooms In Bloom will help you wave goodbye to winter and refresh your senses with color, fragrance and creativity.

I spoke with Hill-Stead Museum curator Melanie Bourbeau about the museum, her role as curator and what visitors can look forward to experiencing this weekend at Rooms In Bloom. Click on the play arrow below to listen to my conversation with her.

The Hill-Stead Museum is located at 35 Mountain Road in Farmington.