Maroon 5 WRCH Featured Artists

Maroon 5 are number one again with Don’t WannaKnow (Ft. Kendrick Lamar). The iTunes review calls it, “A tropical pop cut with a playful verse from the lyrical powerhouse.”

The band is also set to play at LA’s Wango Tango concert this may along with Katy Perry and Niall Horan from One Direction. On march 15th the band was on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show and performed their new song “COLD”

Watch and listen below.

If you are on Instagram, check out the post from Adam Levine’s wife and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, wishing him a happy 38th Birthday earlier this month.(click here for Photo on Instagram) We hear a lot about Adam. Click the band member name below to see their biography.