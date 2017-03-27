Download Tickets To An Advance Screening of ‘SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE’

Want to see an advance screening of SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE on Saturday, April 1st at Rave Cinemas Buckland Hills in Manchester? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!
About SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE:
In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history!
