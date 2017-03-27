Connecticut’s 5 Richest Residents

According to Forbes list of the richest people in the world, these are the top 5 who make their homes here in Connecticut, their net worth, (and their overall rank in parenthesis):

Ray Dalio $16.8 Billion (#56) – Dalio is the founder of investment firm Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds. He lives is Greenwich. Steven A. Cohen $13 Billion (#93) – Investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is the founder of Point72 Asset Management and S.A.C. Capital Advisors both based in Stamford. He lives in Greenwich. Paul Tudor Jones $4.7 Billion (#369) – Investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. In 1980, he founded his hedge fund, Tudor Investment Corporation, an asset management firm headquartered in Greenwich, where he also lives. Karen Pritzker $4.4 Billion (#399) – Member of the Pritzker family, most famous for owning the Hyatt hotel chain, and the Marmon Group, conglomerate of manufacturing and industrial service companies which has since been sold to Berkshire Hathaway. She lives in Branford. Andreas Halvorsen $3.1 Billion (#639) – He is the CEO and a co-founder of the Connecticut-based hedge fund, Viking Global Investors. He lives in Darien.