Barbie’s New “Belle”: Is She Beauty Or Beast?

Beauty and the Beast has been a staple in our lives for as long as anyone can remember. Whether you watched with your children or watched as a child yourself, the tale is as old as time. Last week, Disney released their long-awaited live action remake, starring Emma Watson, known best as Hermione from the Harry Potter franchise. Beauty and the Beast features Watson in her first major musical film role, as well as a new version of the song Beauty and the Beast, performed this time by John Legend and Ariana Grande.

However, some controversy arose recently when Barbie released their newest Beauty and the Beast Movie Collection doll for Belle. Immediately, the internet responded in uproar, stating that the doll doesn’t seem to bare much resemblance to Emma Watson at all. But don’t just take our word for it, check the Belle doll out here and see for yourself.