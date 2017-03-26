This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

March 26, 2017 10:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock!  Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus

You’ll win your Easter Turkease Dinner courtesy of Miller Foods of Avon including Semi-Boneless fresh turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies, gravy and pie!

millerfoods

7:40 Show Me The Goodies – 
You’ll win a family 4 pack of tickets to Cirque Eloize (EL-LOW-OZ) Cirkopolis coming to Foxwoods April 11th – 15th.  Cirkopolis is fun for the whole family, inspired by the classic film Metropolis, Cirkopolis juggles the circus, theater and dance. For tickets and information visit Foxwoods.com.

cirque eloize cirkopolis

You’ll also win The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania on DVD!  After having been discovered by George Jetson, Big Show helps revive wrestling in the 22nd century. Don’t miss The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-Wrestlemania DVD available everywhere!

jetson wwe

 

 

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Saturday, September 2nd at Xfinity Theater in Hartford.  Tickets on sale Friday through http://www.LiveNation.com

matchbox counting

PLUS an EASTER Feast courtesy of Miller Foods and Oma’s Pride on Arch Road in Avon.  It includes Mashed Potatoes, Veggies, Gravy, Roasting Pan, Pie and delicious HAM!

hamdinner

millerfoods

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday is the return of Maureen Hasley Jones – The English Lady just after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

It’s going to be a great week!

