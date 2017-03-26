Spotlite: Protectors of Animals

March 26, 2017 12:00 PM By Mary Scanlon

This week on Spotlite: Christine Penney from Protectors of Animals.

Protectors of Animals is a non-profit, all volunteer, no-kill organization whose mission is to rescue stray, abused and abandoned domestic cats and dogs while promoting spaying and neutering. POA was formed in 1975 to rescue abandoned, abused and stray cats and dogs. Today they are one of the oldest and most respected animal welfare organizations in the northeast.

Click HERE for a link to POA’s website

Listen to the podcast below:

