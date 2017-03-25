Spring Cleaning

Spring has Sprung! It’s almost time to crack open those windows and let winters old dust be gone!

Our friends over at MentalFloss.com talked to a cleaning expert to find out how often you should wash certain household items, some of them may surprise you!

1. Shower drain: once a week

2. Oven: once every six months

3. Pillows: once every six months

4. Carpet: Vacuumed once a week, deep cleaned once a year

5. Pots and Pans: after every use

6. Refrigerator: once a season

7. Dishwasher: once a month

8. Shower head: once a week

9. Computer: once a month

10. Washing machine: once a month

