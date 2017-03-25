Spring Cleaning

Spring has Sprung! It’s almost time to crack open those windows and let winters old dust be gone!
Our friends over at MentalFloss.com talked to a cleaning expert to find out how often you should wash certain household items, some of them may surprise you!
1. Shower drain: once a week
2. Oven: once every six months
3. Pillows: once every six months
4. Carpet: Vacuumed once a week, deep cleaned once a year
5. Pots and Pans: after every use
6. Refrigerator: once a season
7. Dishwasher: once a month
8. Shower head: once a week
9. Computer: once a month
10. Washing machine: once a month