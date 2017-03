There has been a reconciliation with her husband, but she still is having trouble forgiving her best friend for betraying her….She asks Delilah

Delilah Dilemma of Betrayal Click HERE for more Delilah Dilemmas Delilah Requests 1-888-633-5452

Text:48484

http://www.delilah.com Postal Address: Delilah Show 4742 42nd Ave SW#1 Seattle , Washington 98116 Delilah Till Dawn Weekends 8pm till 5am Weekdays Midnight till 5am