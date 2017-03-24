The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by:

MUSIC:

Don’t miss The Association in a FREE Show at The Wolf Den at Mohegan Friday at 7PM. 888-226-7711 or http://www.mohegansun.com

THEATER:

“Jersey Boys” the story of Franki Vali and the Four Seasons and continues through Sunday at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $25.50 and up. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Next To Normal” the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play comes to Theaterworks in Hartford now through April 30th. Tickets $60-$75. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Stop/Time Dance Theater presents Rockin’ the Forest” at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford beginning March 30th and running till April 9th. Tickets $25-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

Billy Crystal and Special Guest Bonnie Hunt bring laughs to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $68.50 – $133.50. Stop by to win a VIP Upgrade of front row seats and jewelry from WRCH prior to the show. 203-265-1501 or http://www.oakdale.com

Piff the Magic Dragon performs Saturday 8pm at The Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $20. 800-200-2282 or http://www.foxwoods.com

“Cuisine and Confessions” showcases circus performers with acrobatics, juggling and more in a kitchen setting. Catch it at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts at UConn in Storrs Saturday 8pm. Tickets $34-$40. 860-486-4226 or http://www.jorgenen.uconn.edu

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features “The Invisible Ray” from 1934 and “The Devil Commands” starring Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff – in Technicolor on film, not video plus classic cartoons and an episode of “Flash Gordon” Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out the cast photo and poster at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

EVENT:

Bring your palate to the 9th Annual Wine Tasting to Benefit Mary’s Place – a Center for Grieving Children and Families at the Riverfront Community Center in Glastonbury Saturday 6-9pm. Tickets $40. The evening features wines, spirits, beer, gourmet coffee, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, live music giveaways and more! http://www.marysplacect.org or 860-688-9621

Candy is also dandy with the Chocolate event at The Inn in Middletown Sunday from 1 to 4pm. Enjoy confections from Fascia’s Chocolates, ION Restaurant, Marjolane Pastry Shop, MELT Chocolatiers, Tschidin Chocolates and Confections and more. $35 per person benefits the Middlesex Family Shelter. 203-401-4400 or columbushouse.org/chocolate

Elizabeth Park hosts its annual Spring Greenhouse Show Friday through March 31st. Bulbs galore including tulips, daffodils, pansies, hyacinths and more! Plants go on sale beginning April 1st… BYOB (boxes) www.elizabethparkct.org

ANTIQUES? Two places! The 55th Annual Antique and Collectibles Show is Friday 11am to 7pm and Saturday 10am to 3pm at the Second Congregational Church in Manchester. 37 dealers with jewelry, glass, furniture, home decor, toys and more! Admission is $5. www.secondmanchesterucc.org or 860-649-2863. Also the 44th Annual Connecticut Spring Antiques Show at the Hartford Armory Saturday and Sunday 11am to 4pm. Admission is $15… but on Sunday if you are under 35 years old it’s FREE! http://www.ctspringantiquesshow.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate at XL Center 3 days this weekend! Friday at 7pm their opponent is the Providence Bruins with $1 hot dogs and $2 beers. Saturday at 7pm it’s drawstring backpack night as the pack skates against the Sound Tigers. Sunday the Bruins are back at 5pm. Tickets $10 – $47. 860-762-6451 or http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Connecticut Kids Fun Fair features rides, games and more Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm at the XL Center in Hartford. Children 12 and under are free. Adults are $9.95 on line or $16 at the door. Family packs are also available for $19.95. www.xlcenter.com

The 2017 Connecticut Golf Show takes place at the CT Convention Center Friday 11am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm. Admission is $13 for Adults. Seniors $11. Children under 12 are free. www.ctgolfshow.com

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Friday, Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. The Carousel is heated for the cooler season! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

