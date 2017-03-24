Saying Hello Again To A Favorite Season

March 24, 2017 7:09 PM By Dean Richards

When you send roses, what is the purpose behind it? Is it to create a mood? To make someone happy? To lift somebody’s spirits? As decoration in a room? Do you choose the colors because you know the person likes them, or do you do it to send a message? You may be sending a message by the color you choose. See if you can match the rose color to their meaning.

A. Joy
B. Purity, Innocence
C. Love
D. Desire
E. Unattainable, Impossible
F. Appreciation, Sincerity

1. Red
2. Orange
3. Yellow
4. Blue
5. Pink
6. White

