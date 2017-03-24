Flashback Friday: 1989 – Exxon Valdez Oil Spill

March 24, 2017 3:07 PM By Chuck Taylor

It was March 24, 1989 in Alaska‘s Prince William Sound, the Exxon Valdez ran aground and spilled 240,000 barrels of oil.

Also that week, Clint Malarchuk of the NHL‘s Buffalo Sabres suffered a nearly fatal injury when another player’s skate accidentally slit his throat.

And the 61st Academy Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, with Rain Man winning the Best Picture Oscar.

 

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for March 25, 1989:

#5 – Rod Stewart – My Heart Can’t Tell You No

#4 – Roxette – The Look

#3 – Milli Vanilli – Girl You Know It’s True

#2 – The Bangles – Eternal Flame

#1 – Mike & The Mechanics – The Living Years

 

