Best Time To Buy Boots!
March 24, 2017 11:53 AM
By Joan Dylan
Joan Dylanfacebook
While we are all thinking Spring now is the time to stock up and save big bucks on several Winter items. You know those boots you were cyber stalking all Winter but knew they were way above budget? Well, take another look at those beauties now because this is when to buy for deep savings.
- Under 30$ for mid calf West Blvd boots at Nordstrom Rack? Yep!
- L.L. Bean is killin’ it with sales and when you buy from them there is a lifetime guarantee!
- D.S.W. is on point with boots that can go straight through Spring with open toe they are so cute and the prices rock!
It only takes a few minutes of listening to know that Joan absolutely loves keeping you company during each day. You can almost see the smile on her face while she’s talking about the latest release from a favorite artist, discussing plans for...More from Joan Dylan