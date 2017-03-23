Nicki Minaj Passes Aretha Franklin For Most Hits By A Female Artist

March 23, 2017 3:10 PM By Chuck Taylor

Nicki Minaj made history this week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when she passed Aretha Franklin for the most total appearances among women in the chart’s 58-year history.

Minaj debuted three songs (on the Hot 100 dated April 1): No Frauds with Drake and Lil Wayne (No. 14), Regret in Your Tears (No. 61) and Changed It with Lil Wayne (No. 71). Minaj increased her count to 76 career Hot 100 entries, surpassing Franklin’s 73.

Franklin had held the mark for the most Hot 100 visits among women all to herself for nearly 40 years: from June 18, 1977 (when Break It to Me Gently debuted as her 54th appearance, lifting her ahead of the prior record-holder among women, Connie Francis) through March 11, 2017. Minaj matched Franklin at 73 charted titles apiece on the March 18 tally, when Make Love with Gucci Mane debuted.

Most Hot 100 Entries Among Women All-Time:

  1. Nicki Minaj – 76
  2. Aretha Franklin – 73
  3. Taylor Swift – 70
  4. Rihanna – 58
  5. Madonna – 57
  6. Dionne Warwick – 56
  7. Beyonce – 54
  8. Connie Francis – 53
  9. Mariah Carey – 48
  10. Brenda Lee – 48
  11. Miley Cyrus – 43
  12. Barbra Streisand – 41
  13. Mary J. Blige – 40
  14. Janet Jackson – 40
  15. Diana Ross – 40
