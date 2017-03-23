Are You Weird Too?

Do you ever wonder if other people share the same weird habits as you?

BUZZFEED.com did an online survey about it.

When you leave a store without buying anything, do you get worried they’ll think you’re shoplifting? 75% of people said yes.

When you write the word “Wednesday,” do you sound it out in your head as “Wed-ness-day”? 85% of us do it.

Do you pace around and fidget with stuff while you’re on the phone? 78% said yes.

Do you cringe when you hear a recording of your own voice? 82% said yes.

When you’re reading a book, do you ever space out . . . read a whole page . . . and then not remember any of it? 97% say yes.

Do you ever close Facebook or Twitter because you’re bored with it . . . then open it back up one second later without thinking? 93% say yes.

Do you ever respond to your pet by saying, “I know” after they bark or meow? 83% of us do it.

Wanna take the quiz for yourself?? CLICK HERE!