Worst States For Drunk Driving

March 22, 2017 3:09 PM By Chuck Taylor

With the warmer weather not too far away, more picnics and outdoor parties will be taking place. That also means more people tempted to drive home after having a few too many adult beverages. If you’re wondering where you’re most likely to encounter a drunk driver, you can rest pretty easy here in the northeast (with Maine being the exception). The worst states for drunk driving are:

  1. Wyoming
  2. North Dakota
  3. South Dakota
  4. Montana
  5. South Carolina

The states with the least drunk driving incidents are:

  1. New York
  2. Massachusetts
  3. Illinois
  4. New Jersey
  5. Utah

Connecticut ranks 12th on the second list.

To rank the states, the web backgroundchecks.org took a combination of deaths directly attributable to DUIs, DUI arrests per 100,000 people, and drinking too much before driving, as reported by drivers themselves. Then they created a weighted formula to determine the lists.

