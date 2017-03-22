With the warmer weather not too far away, more picnics and outdoor parties will be taking place. That also means more people tempted to drive home after having a few too many adult beverages. If you’re wondering where you’re most likely to encounter a drunk driver, you can rest pretty easy here in the northeast (with Maine being the exception). The worst states for drunk driving are:

Wyoming North Dakota South Dakota Montana South Carolina

The states with the least drunk driving incidents are:

New York Massachusetts Illinois New Jersey Utah

Connecticut ranks 12th on the second list.

To rank the states, the web backgroundchecks.org took a combination of deaths directly attributable to DUIs, DUI arrests per 100,000 people, and drinking too much before driving, as reported by drivers themselves. Then they created a weighted formula to determine the lists.