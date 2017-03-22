Song Secret: Song Written For Marvin Gaye Becomes A Hit For 2 Other Artists

March 22, 2017 10:00 AM By Allan Camp

It was the end of the Disco era and Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, the Bee Gees had a lot of time on their hands.  The public had them typecast as a disco band so they spent a lot of their time writing songs for other artists. They wrote songs for their brother Andy Gibb, they wrote Woman In Love for Barbra Streisand and Heartbreaker for Dionne Warwick.  They also wrote a song for soul singer Marvin Gaye, but he never recorded it.  Instead, it became a duet.  But not an R&B hit.  It was the 1985 Country single of the year!  Listen to the song secret below.

Here is the Video, click HERE

More Song Secrets HERE

 

 

