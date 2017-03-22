A Young Man’s Wish for the CT Children’s Medical Center

Meet Gavin. He has spent countless hours in a bed at the children’s hospital. He is kindness exemplified! Gavin sent in a wish to Christmas Wish CT to provide kids going through chemo and other treatments at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. His wish has been granted due to the generosity of our donors! Read his letter sent in from his Mom Stacey.

Gavin has Dravet Syndrome, Cortical Dysplasia, and a number of the other co-morbid medical issues that go along with Dravet Syndrome. Dravet is the most catastrophic form of epilepsy known. It has no known cure and medications are inadequate when it comes to reducing and stopping seizures. Gavin has never known a time when he did not have any medical issues, he began seizing at six months old and has had thousands of episodes over the past ten and a half years. His longest seizure was over six hours, but now the average length of his seizures is twenty to forty minutes. None of this is has been easy and as you can imagine, this affects his day to day life.

With all of this said, Gavin is happy, determined, and hardworking. He struggled in so many areas, one was to read, and now, Gavin can read anything he is given. It is one of his greatest joys. While his struggles are still present, his accomplishments are great. His speech, fine motor and gross motor have progressed significantly over the past three years. Gavin is no longer extremely behind his peers. As you can imagine, this is a hard earned accomplishment. His current goal is to raise funds to help the other kids that go to his hospital. His team at CT. Children’s Medical Center has been constant loving force. Besides helping care for Gavin medically, all of his doctors, nurses and therapists, have also shown him how important he is and how he can accomplish anything when he sets his mind to it.

Gavin does not want anything for himself. He would like it if you could help the kids who are in the hospital. Gavin knows what it is like to be stuck in a bed for hours, days and weeks at a time. CT Children’s has has a few Wii consoles, but they never seem to have enough to go around. It is the same with radio’s, CD’s and DVD’s. If you have the ability to provide any of these items, really anything the kids can do while stuck in a bed, you will have made this a wonderful Christmas for Gavin.

Christmas Wish CT donated portable DVD/CD Players with kid friendly DVDs, Activity Books and Digital Downloads.

P.S. Gavin is hosting a Fundraiser with a Heart to benefit the CT Children’s Medical Center Thursday, May 18th 5-9pm at Outback Steakhouse in Newington. Enjoy a great meal with 100% donated to the hospital. $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Children 10 and under are free. to purchase tickets, contact Chrissa Caramia at CCMC 860-837 or Stacey at 860-801-3515 or glh10@cox.net.